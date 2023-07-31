Louise Brown, 41, is missing from the Fulford area of the city.

She was last seen on Wednesday, July 26, at around 3pm in the Heslington Lane area.

Yesterday police officers recovered Louise’s car on Skeldergate Bridge.

The police vehicles in King's Staith earlier today (Image: YorkMix)

North Yorkshire Police have now said specialist departments, including the Operational Support Unit and the Police Underwater Search Unit, are involved in the searches.

Vehicles belonging to the unit were spotted this morning in King’s Staith next to the River Ouse but were no longer in the area as of 11.30am.

Missing Louise Brown (Image: NYP)

Louise is described as thin build, 5ft 7in in height and has long blonde hair.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson previously said: "Friends and family have attempted to contact Louise since she was last seen but have been unable to do so."

Officers are asking that members of the public report possible sightings of Louise via 101. If you have an immediate sighting, dial 999.

Quote reference number 12230141551 when passing information to the police.