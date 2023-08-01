Some people can find the summer months to be particularly challenging.

So, whether you’re going abroad, having a holiday in the UK, or maybe not going away at all, here are my suggestions for how to ‘Survive the Summer and look after your Mental Health’.

1. In this digital age, it is of course easy to get caught up with the idea of a "perfect" holiday, something we can Snapchat or post on Insta. However, unrealistic expectations can lead to disappointment and stress. Allow yourself to relax and enjoy the moment, appreciating the little things that make each experience special. By all means, share your happiness online, but don’t allow it to take over everything. Why not use your summer holidays as an opportunity to disconnect from digital devices? If you really feel you cannot do this, then set specific periods each day for tech-free activities.

2. When we are suddenly ‘set free’ from our working routine, it is easy to get carried away and overindulge. It's important to find a balance between treating ourselves and overdoing it. This means finding time to do things that you enjoy and that help you to de-stress. It also means listening to your body and taking breaks when you need them.

3. Whether at home or away, it can be easy to fall into a pattern of sleeping in late, eating junk food, and just lounging about all day long during the summer. This can lead to feelings of boredom, restlessness, and depression. Try to stick to a regular sleep schedule, eat healthy meals, and get some exercise each day. This will help you stay feeling your best.

4. If you have other family members or children to look after, then do your best to ensure that you get some ‘you-time’, especially if you find yourself feeling stressed or burned out. It is important to set boundaries with others and take some time for yourself to relax and recharge. We’ve all heard people say how they need a holiday to recover from their holiday, don’t be one of them!

5. Alcohol and drugs can worsen mental health issues. If you're struggling with your mental health, it's best to avoid these substances altogether.

Most of all, whatever you are doing, enjoy yourself and take good care of you.

If you run any type of mental health support group in the York area, please get in touch - wellbeing@martinfurber.com

If you are in any type of mental health crisis, call your GP, go to A&E or call the Samaritans on 116 123