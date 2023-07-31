Our latest set of photos round up some of the wonderful ways young people have been celebrating their end of school year.

William Godfrey, 16, of Dringhouses. York is pictured in a fabulous car before his prom at York Racecourse on July 6.

William Godfrey heads off to prom (Image: Supplied)

Once there, the Millthorpe School pupil happily posed with friends, Savannah Rae, Rosie Fletcher, and Mai Powell.

Corbie Turner of Selby High lived like a princess for the night at her prom at Carlton Towers.

Corbie, 16, of Selby arrived in a horse and carriage, accompanied by her brother.

At the venue, she posed with friends Sienna, Maisy, Lola, Lucy, Elsie, Saffron, and Olivia for some memorable photos.

Corbie heads off in her carriage to prom (Image: supplied)

But who needs a carriage when a horse will do?

Woldgate School pupil Lily Rose Stonehouse, 16, of Pocklington, rode horse Miss V to her prom at Barmby Barns, Barmby Moor , Pocklington - in all her finery!

Lily heads for prom on a horse (Image: Supplied)

Curtis Stinton went to his Malton School prom on June 28 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle with an entourage. His dad said "His entrance definitely made the most noise, and despite the weather taking a turn for the worst shortly before arriving and getting soaking wet, he still thoroughly enjoyed his ride to his prom."

Curtis heads to prom on a Harley with entourage (Image: Supplied)

Lucy at her college prom (Image: Supplied)

But few prom goers had a bigger smile than Lucy who lives in York and goes to Henshaws Specialist College. She had two days of celebrations - as our photos show - her prom was followed the next day by graduation.