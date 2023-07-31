HORSEBACK, carriage, motorbike and car - young people have been going the extra mile to get to their school proms in style.
Our latest set of photos round up some of the wonderful ways young people have been celebrating their end of school year.
William Godfrey, 16, of Dringhouses. York is pictured in a fabulous car before his prom at York Racecourse on July 6.
Once there, the Millthorpe School pupil happily posed with friends, Savannah Rae, Rosie Fletcher, and Mai Powell.
Corbie Turner of Selby High lived like a princess for the night at her prom at Carlton Towers.
Corbie, 16, of Selby arrived in a horse and carriage, accompanied by her brother.
At the venue, she posed with friends Sienna, Maisy, Lola, Lucy, Elsie, Saffron, and Olivia for some memorable photos.
But who needs a carriage when a horse will do?
Woldgate School pupil Lily Rose Stonehouse, 16, of Pocklington, rode horse Miss V to her prom at Barmby Barns, Barmby Moor , Pocklington - in all her finery!
Curtis Stinton went to his Malton School prom on June 28 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle with an entourage. His dad said "His entrance definitely made the most noise, and despite the weather taking a turn for the worst shortly before arriving and getting soaking wet, he still thoroughly enjoyed his ride to his prom."
But few prom goers had a bigger smile than Lucy who lives in York and goes to Henshaws Specialist College. She had two days of celebrations - as our photos show - her prom was followed the next day by graduation.
