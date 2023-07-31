A MAN has been arrested following an attack on a girl in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the assault happened in Tadcaster Road, in Dringhouses at about 8.15pm on Thursday, July 27 and involved an assault by a man on a girl in her late teens opposite the Chinese takeaway.
A man has since been arrested for this incident and released under investigation.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting your assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident as it is believed there were several witnesses at the scene. We would also like to hear from you if you have any CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"You can also call us on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jack Milner."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote our reference number 12230140133.
