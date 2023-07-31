The picture in the Press shows the complaint was probably a valid one, but why highlight a complaint through the media when a comment or complaint while at the Walnut Tree would have solved the problem at source?

There was no mention of if the rest of his meal was good, if the price was reasonable, if the service was fast and efficient. No, the complaint was based around a photograph and it's got out of hand.

By the way, I find cauliflower cheese the most disappointing dish to be replicated nicely. The only one who makes it to my taste is my wife. She adds mustard to the cheese sauce, and it’s beautiful.

DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York

Is this really ‘local’ government?

According to the propaganda North Yorkshire Council was formed with the intention of being more cost effective and efficient than the district councils it absorbed.

As a ratepayer of the now defunct Selby District Council, my first communication from North Yorkshire was to inform me that I would now be charged for what previously had been a free green bin collection service.

One wonders what other cost saving schemes Cllr Carl Les (the council leader) has in mind, for what is euphemistically called local government (Selby to Northallerton is a round trip of 115 miles).

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby, North Yorkshire