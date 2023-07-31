A MAN has been charged with dangerous driving following an alleged incident when a car collided with a pedestrian.
Humberside Police say a 27-year-old man has been charged following a crash on Market Place in Snaith near Goole.
Callum Marshall, 27, of Butt Lane, Howden, has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.
He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 30.
It is reported that a car collided with a parked vehicle and a pedestrian at around 10.50pm on Saturday, July 29.
