Humberside Police say a 27-year-old man has been charged following a crash on Market Place in Snaith near Goole.

Callum Marshall, 27, of Butt Lane, Howden, has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

He is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 30.

It is reported that a car collided with a parked vehicle and a pedestrian at around 10.50pm on Saturday, July 29.