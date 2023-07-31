King Charles is already a multi millionaire who derives millions each year from the Duchy of Cornwall and the Crown Estates and yet the taxpayer has to pay for him and entourage to travel at home and abroad.

This is not right, particularly when millions are suffering financially.

It is not as though the monarchy contributes to the economic and social wellbeing of society.

It is a remote institution comprising people who are clueless about the plight of their so-called subjects.

So is it right and fair for our doctors, nurses, teachers and many others to be restricted to pay rises of no more than six per cent?

John D Brian, Moorfield Way, Wilberfoss, York

Massive gas profits

With the massive profits being made by gas and energy oligarchs is it time to kick this insensitive government into reality touch?

People are energy-starved, frightened to turn the gas or electricity on - all whilst insensitive mega profits are being made, with a nod and a wink from this government of ours.

Our next election must kick out these idiots and allow our real English heritage of fair play to prevail.

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York