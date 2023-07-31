North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the collision in Malton Road in the city.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened at around 8.30pm on Sunday July 23 and involved a purple Ford Fiesta which spun off the road before hitting a hedge.

"Following the collision, a passenger was taken to hospital for their injuries but has since been discharged.

"A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and other road traffic offences and was released on police bail pending further investigation.

"We're appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

"We are also keen to hear from the driver of a silver Ford vehicle who stopped to assist. This driver may hold vital witness evidence as to how the collision occurred."

If you can help, email David.Ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact police on 101, select option two and ask for Dave Ellison or select option four and speak with the Force Control Room.

Quote reference number 12230137219 when passing on any information.