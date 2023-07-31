HERE are the latest death notices from The Press, York.

Our thoughts are with all the families and friends.

William Harvey Bissett

William died on 30th June aged 92 years in York Hospital. A funeral service will take place at York Crematorium on Monday 7th August at 12.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Salvation Army. A plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors

Charles Allen

Charles "Keith" peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday 11th July, aged 84. Much loved husband to Julia, brother to Barbara and Diana. Dearly loved dad of Anthea and son-in-law Brian. Proud uncle to Adrienne, Simon, Jeremy and Conrad. The funeral service will take place at York Crematorium on Monday the 7th August at 10.20am. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Keith's memory to the British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.

Michael John Barker

Michael, Master Plumber (1940 2023) was the much-loved husband of Margaret. Free from pain after years of suffering. Private interment. Celebration of life at later date.

David Allison

David (from Nafferton) passed away peacefully with his two children by his side on 18th July at Scarborough Hospital aged 86 years. Dearly loved father to Debbie and Stuart. Stepfather to John, Helen and Andrew. Grandfather to Matthew, Carys and Ashleigh. Funeral service at Octon Crematorium on Thursday 10th August at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations will be gratefully received for Macmillan on the day. Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Driffield.

Eileen Brayshaw

Eileen passed away peacefully on 12th July 2023 in York Hospital aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Ken, much loved mum of Angela, dear mother-in-law of Gerry & sister in law of Mike & Carol. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Thursday 17th August at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance,a plate will be provided at the service. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, 25 George Street, Pocklington.

Diane Addinall

On 20th July, Diane died peacefully in York Hospital, aged 74 years. Much loved auntie to Louise and Joanne, great-auntie and sister. Graveside service to be held at Fulford Cemetery on Tuesday August 15th at 11.30 am. Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors.

Charlotte Hughes

Charlotte died on 24th July, peacefully at home with her family around her, following a long illness bravely fought. Charlotte, aged 45 years. Beloved daughter of Jill and the late Jeff, much loved sister of Rachel and Cadi and adored auntie of Lily-Mai. A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held at York Crematorium on Friday 11th August at 11.40am. Family flowers only please and bright clothing preferred, donations may be given for Macmillan Cancer Care and St Leonard's Hospice at the service. Enq to Darley Funeral Directors, Huntington.

Paul Langstaff

Paul (Rocky) died on 17 July in Beaumont Care Home, Stamford Bridge aged 61 years. Much loved husband of Val, loving dad of Joe and Maz, father-in-law of Sam, devoted grandad of Kaine and Leon. Funeral service at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Friday 4th August at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please donations to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Please wear bright colours and rock and roll clothing. Enquiries to G M Sharp Independent Funeral Services, Pocklington.

James "George" Tweedy

James "George" Tweedy passed away peacefully in Vida Court Care Home, Harrogate, on 18th July aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Marion Joyce, mum of Duncan, Susan and Helen and a loving grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service to be held at York Crematorium on Monday 7th August at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please, no formal dress required. Donations may be given for Dementia UK. Enquiries to Darley Funeral Directors, Huntington York.

Ray Beavers

Ray passed away on the 16th July at home aged 70. Ray was a dedicated father to his sons Josh and Sam and an accomplished joiner and kitchen fitter. The funeral service will take place at 3:40pm on Friday 4th August 2023 at York Crematorium, followed by drinks at Fulford Working Mens Club. Family flowers only, donations to St Leonard's Hospice greatly appreciated. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.

Colin Richardson

Colin peacefully passed away at Meadowbeck Care Home on 5th July 2023, aged 79 years. Beloved husband to the late Pauline. Devoted brother to Mary, also to the late Michael and Francis. The funeral service will take place at St. Wilfrid's Church in York on 3rd of August at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations can be given in Colin's memory to Carecent York and St. Wilfrid's Church. All enquiries to J. Rymer Funeral Directors.

Inge Milburn

Inge died suddenly at home on 19th June 2023, aged 90 years, resident of Dunnington for 65 years. A private funeral has taken place. All enquiries to J.G.Fielder & Son Funeral Directors,York.

