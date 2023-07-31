The county's police force say the incident occurred on Coach Road, Sleights at about 8.10pm on Friday, July 21 and involved an older man who was assaulted by two boys who had thrown an object at him whilst walking on Coach Road, Sleights.

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the identification of the two younger males involved in the incident.

"The first boy is described as being around 15 years old, tall, dark haired crew haircut, dressed in a bright blue hoodie.

"And the second boy is described as being around 14 years old, blonde hair, dressed in a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email bethany.thompson@northyorkshire.police.uk

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Bethany Thompson."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230136019.