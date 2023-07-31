Ten regional based creatives who supply and sell their products in the shop will be at Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens on Yorkshire Day tomorrow (August 1) between 10am and 4pm, showing off their skills, explaining their methods and ethics and offering samples.

"See how Lorna Gilbert makes her ceramics or try one of the delicacies from the likes of Sing Gin, made in nearby Kettlesing or Northern Bloc ice cream, made in Leeds," a spokesperson for the National Trust venue said.

The south lawn is perfect for a picnic (Image: Chris Lacey)

The eight-acre gardens are the centrepiece for the rest of the summer adventures. There’s a free nature trail called 'Who’s hiding in the trees' - which is an invitation to delve deeper between branches, under the bark and in root hollows to uncover the nature all around.

If the odd rain shower does fall, there is plenty of fun to be had under cover, from spotting faces in the hall carvings and tapestries to imagining life as a laundry maid.

"Wonderful Wednesdays are the days for led activities with outdoor story walks, making wild art and getting close to the rare tansy beetle on different weeks over the summer," the spokesperson added.

Visitors playing ball games on the south lawn (Image: John Millar)

If you prefer more traditional challenges, you can bring your ball or kite and head to the large south lawn or the popular wilderness play area. There is a Wendy house and crawl tunnel for younger children - and different sized climbing frames, slides and swings for the more adventurous.

The spokesperson said: "It’s a good place to start or end your day, perhaps with an ice cream to keep the energy levels high."

Beningbrough is open daily throughout August 10am – 5pm with free entry for National Trust and RHS members and under-fives. Plan your visit and check the timings for activities on the venue's website, no booking is needed.

Children can enjoy the wilderness play area (Image: Chris Lacey)

Built in 1716, Beningbrough Hall is a grand red brick mansion located in the countryside, within easy reach of York and Harrogate. The historic rooms of the hall have re-opened after nearly two years of essential works, to ensure the future of Beningbrough.

A new exhibition opens in September called 'Inspired by Italy'.

The eight-acre garden is undergoing a revamp with developments by award winning designer Andy Sturgeon enhancing the grand borders, walled kitchen garden and extensive wilderness play area.

Visitors can head out for a parkland walk around the site (Image: Annapurna Mellor)

Surrounded by 380 acres of parkland, the wider estate extends to offer walks through hidden woods and along riverside paths.