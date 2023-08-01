The White Rose of York will appear on one of Drax Power Station’s 350ft tall cooling towers on Tuesday August 1 as the renewable energy leader joins with other businesses and community groups across the county to mark the annual event.

Drax Power Station is the UK’s single-largest renewable power generator, producing enough renewable electricity for around four million UK homes.

Recently published research by Oxford Economics found the power station contributed £358m to the economy of Yorkshire and the Humber, with 2,580 jobs supported by the plant.

Drax now aims to deepen its commitment to the county in the years ahead through delivering the world’s biggest carbon capture in power project using bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

The development of BECCS at the Selby plant, the company says, could see up to 10,000 jobs supported at the project’s peak and will make a major contribution to the fight against climate change.

Bruce Heppenstall, Drax Power Station Plant Director said: “We’re proud to have been generating power for Yorkshire’s homes and businesses for almost half a century, so we wanted to do something special to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

“We all know this county has a rich industrial heritage, but at Drax we believe Yorkshire has a bright future too. That’s why we are progressing plans to build the world’s biggest carbon capture in power project at our plant near Selby, enabling the county to become a global leader in the vital green energy technology BECCS.

“By delivering this critical carbon removal technology, Drax will strengthen UK energy security, whilst creating thousands of jobs and exciting global export opportunities.”

Once operational, Drax’s two BECCS units combined will capture around 8 million tonnes of CO2 per year, making it the largest carbon capture and storage project in power in the world.

The White Rose will be projected onto the 350ft tall cooling tower at Drax Power Station from 9:00pm on Tuesday 1st August.