North Yorkshire Police say the collision happened just before 3pm on Friday, July 28, and involved a dark coloured Volkswagen Polo and a white Peugeot 3.5T Horse Box on the A19 near Escrick.

A force spokesperson said the Volkswagen Polo was travelling south on the road and collided with the Peugeot horsebox which was travelling north.

“Sadly, the horse died as a result of the collision and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to LGI (Leeds General Infirmary) where they are receiving treatment for their injuries,” they said.

Police have now issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are urging anyone that saw either the white Peugeot horse box or dark coloured Volkswagen Polo or who has dash cam footage of either vehicle, to contact North Yorkshire Police by email at Huw.Walkey@Northyorkshire.police.uk or on 101, select option two and ask for Huw Walkey.

When passing information, quote the police reference number 12230140785.