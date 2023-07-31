The Helmsley Group says Søstrene Grene is to open its first York store at its The Coach House development.

The property investment and development specialist has agreed a letting to the family-owned Danish homewares business at the building, located on the corner of Nessgate and Low Ousegate.

Søstrene Grene is expanding quickly in the UK, with its affordable ranges of contemporary interiors, hobby items, children’s toys, soft furniture and more proving popular with people of all ages. Founded in 1973, and with a further pipeline of openings planned, it will boast more than 270 stores across Europe by the autumn.

The shop chain promises to bring some traditional Danish ‘hygge’ to the the lives of people in York. Hygge is said to be about taking time away from the daily rush to relax and enjoy life's quieter pleasures.

The retailer, which will take almost 5,000 sq ft of open-plan floor space at The Coach House, recently opened a store in Sheffield, with other branches in major cities including Manchester, Chester, Derby and London.

The move is a welcome one for the city after established bar and restaurant operator The Alchemist pulled out of an agreement to move into The Coach House earlier this year due to conditions placed on it by City of York Council’s licensing committee.

It will also be another positive boost to an area of York being supported by Helmsley’s vision to regenerate neighbouring Coney Street through its Coney Street Riverside masterplan. The property development and investment specialist has secured several prominent high street and independent leisure and retail operators in the area in recent times, including Rosa’s Thai.

Tom Riddolls, development surveyor at Helmsley Group, said: “We’re proud to be bringing such an exciting and growing brand to York for the first time. The Coach House’s offer is perfect for a modern retailer of this type and, with its location in a high footfall area, we are extremely confident that Søstrene Grene will quickly establish itself as one of York’s most popular names.

“This is another positive addition to Coney Street and its neighbouring areas and complements our exciting vision to revitalise this part of the city centre, including opening up the riverfront for the enjoyment of all.”

Chief executive and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, Mikkel Grene, said: “We are delighted to be opening our newest store in York, which is a perfect fit for Søstrene Grene. We have been wanting to trade in York for a while and we wish to contribute with a completely new shopping experience for the local customers and add some traditional Danish ‘hygge’ to their lives.”

Jonathan Cooper, UK Joint Venture Partner at Søstrene Grene, said: "We're so excited to be opening our first store in York. The Coach House is the perfect location for our brand to introduce its affordable price points, aesthetic designs and unique shopping experience to the people of York."

Pudney Shuttleworth and Reesdenton are joint agents at The Coach House.