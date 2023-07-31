Delta Hotels by Marriot York, in Tadcaster Road, has sponsored Charity Fundraiser of the Year.

The four-star hotel has pledged its support for the category which recognises an amateur fundraiser who has gone above and beyond to raise funds for their chosen cause.

The York Press Community Pride awards in association with Hiscox celebrate everyday unsung heroes in the local community.

They are a celebration of special individuals and groups whose sterling work marks them as true champions of the place where we live and work.

Delta Hotels by Marriot York, in Tadcaster Road (Image: Delta)

Tom Rose, hotel sales leader, said Delta Hotels by Marriott York is “proud” to sponsor the Community Pride Awards this year.

He explained how the hotel’s team regularly contribute to good causes in the local area.

“Supporting the local community is vitally important to us.

“We have a fantastic team here at Delta Hotels by Marriott York who always go the extra mile to get involved with local community projects.”

The team at the hotel work closely with St Leonards Hospice, which they said is “very close” to their hearts.

Some of the Delta Hotels by Marriott York team during the fundraising for St Leonard's Hospice (Image: Delta)

Recently the staff members raised £3,000 for the charity’s Accumulator Challenge, which tasks participants to turn a loan of £30 into as much money as possible over a 30-day period.

The Delta Hotels by Marriott York team also make monthly visits to the local Dringhouses care home where they provide tea, coffee and homemade biscuits and spend quality time with the residents.

Just a short drive from the centre of York and set in a five-acre estate of landscaped gardens, overlooking the York Racecourse, Delta Hotels by Marriott York offers its guests a luxurious experience with its recent hotel refurbishment and extensive amenities.

The hotel's team regularly help out in the community (Image: Delta)

Its renovated meeting and event spaces can accommodate up to 190 guests.

The hotel also boasts a fitness centre, indoor pool and spa, in addition to stunning luxury suites with a view over the racecourse.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press, said: “There is an astonishing number of people working behind the scenes across the York area to make life easier for others less fortunate than themselves.

Nigel Burton, editor of The Press (Image: David Harrison)

“They do so selflessly, without any thought of thanks or reward, no matter how much they deserve it.

“These volunteers should have their moment in the spotlight so that others can be inspired by their efforts and join them in helping to provide the glue that holds our community together.

“We hope to be able to tell many of their inspirational stories.”

Entries have now closed for this year’s awards.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 28 at York Racecourse and will be hosted by ITV presenter Kate Walby.

The awards will take place at York Racecourse (Image: Newsquest)