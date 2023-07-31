The ticket, which usually costs £11 a day, is the first of several fare reductions to be delivered via York’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), which is funded by the Government.

It will help families living in and visiting York enjoy the city’s attractions, take advantage of sustainable transport and to reduce the costs of days out over the school holidays.

Councillor Pete Kilbane, deputy leader and executive member for economy and transport at City of York Council, said: “Buses play a crucial role in York’s sustainable transport network, offering a convenient, safe and affordable alternative to driving a car - and this fare reduction will help families reach all the excellent attractions that York has to offer.

“While budgets are squeezed across the country for families and people of all ages, we are happy to be able to make it a little easier to get out and enjoy this summer holiday.”

The reduced cost All York Family ticket will be available all summer holidays, up to September 3. Up to five people can travel on the ticket, including a maximum of two people aged over 16, on any bus service which starts and ends within the City of York boundary, including the Park and Ride.