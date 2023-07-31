Prehistoric creatures are now hiding around the famous old streets of the city. And you can track them all down – if you dare.

They can only be found by downloading the York Quest phone app.

Created by the York BID (Business Improvement District), the augmented reality app encourages people to explore the city by following different themed trails.

And the Jurassic Jungle theme has just dropped.

As the name suggests, Jurassic Jungle takes York Quest users on a hunt to find all manner of critters from the Mesozoic Era.

There are seven to find in all, from supersized dinosaurs to giant insects.

What do you have to do? Download the app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Then follow the map around York city centre to locate the augmented reality creatures.

They will appear on screen as if they are right in front of you. Take a picture of friends or family with the creatures – and share your images on social media tagged with #YorkQuest!

Also on the York Quest app is the Travel Through Time trail. Follow this to find 11 characters at historic city locations, from a Roman soldier to a rogue highwayman.

Carl Alsop, Operations Manager for the York BID, said: “We’ve had several special York Quest themes since launching the app at Christmas 2021, from a Santa trail to Spring Surprises – starring the Easter bunny!

“But Jurassic Jungle features the most epic creatures yet. Amaze your friends by sending them a picture of you with a brachiosaurus!

“The York Quest app is a great free summer activity, and a way to see our stunning city in a new light."