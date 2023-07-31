City of York Council is advertising for a new Director of Public Health (DPH) with a salary of between £96,574 - £106,857 a year plus relocation support.

The current director Sharon Stoltz was appointed in May 2016, having previously been the interim director. Before to moving to York, she was acting DPH in Barnsley for a number of years.

She oversaw York's handling of the Covid pandemic and lockdowns and, as The Press reported in April 2020, came under fire for choosing to take time off work as the coronavirus crisis worsened in the city.

The new DPH will report directly to Ian Floyd, the council's chief operating officer and will be a key member of the corporate management team.

Ian Floyd, the council's chief operating officer In the job application the council says: "We are looking for a public health leader and professional who share our core values - who is just as ambitious for the people of York as they are for themselves- with a passion for driving health improvements, healthcare and health protection and who can form collaborative partnerships with many different stakeholders. All the while they will be inspiring and encouraging their own teams to flourish and prosper.

"This key leadership role will require the applicant to inspire, lead, drive and deliver high quality and effective public health services.

"The post holder has a strategic corporate role working across the organisation and with partners to challenge and influence change, help generate and deliver innovative solutions to deliver excellent and continuously improving public health outcomes for local residents.

"In order to do this the job holder will need to be a visible system leader in the health and wellbeing partnership arrangements.

"As an organisation we promote professional development, hybrid working, employer supported volunteering and healthy working environments.

"We also offer a generous benefits package which includes flexi-time, term-time and part-time working options, 30 days annual leave increasing to 35 days upon completion of five years local government service, access to the Local Government Pension Scheme together with high street discounts and salary sacrifice schemes."

The closing date is midnight on Wednesday, August 30.