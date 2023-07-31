Paul Buckle, 65, has lived in Norton all his life and for the last 30 years has helped school children to cross roads safely.

During this time, he has seen families grow and develop first hand.

“It’s scary when I have crossed children 30 years ago and now I (cross) their children,” said Paul.

He spent the bulk of his time assisting the pupils of Norton Community Primary School, but also worked in Amotherby, Malton and Pickering.

His wife, Patricia, has served as a lollipop lady and has also retired after nine years of service to the community.

For Paul, working with children is something he has done for nearly all his life.

He first worked with children when he was aged 17 at a residential children’s home – something he said was unusual for a young man to do during the 1970s.

His last day of duty as a lollipop man was on Friday, July 21.

Paul said he turns 66 a few weeks into the next school term in September so thought it was the right time to call it quits.

“I won’t miss it this month, it’ll be in September when the children go back,” he said. “I won’t be there to find out if they had a good school holiday.”

Along with hanging up his lollipop sign, Paul has decided to retire from his day job at MKM Building Supplies, in Malton, next January (2024).

He will also step back from his role as a trustee at Ryedale Special Families in September.

Paul was a founding member of Ryedale Special Families and held the role of vice chair during his time at the charity.

Not one to sit idle, Paul plans to spend retirement with his grandchildren.

“I have plenty of grandchildren to keep me occupied,” he said.

Paul has been involved with Ryedale Special Families for many years (Image: RSF)

Retirement will also give him the chance to focus on his other passion – bell ringing.

Paul has been ringing the bells of St Peter’s Church in Norton since 1969 and does not plan to stop any time soon.

He has even started to teach the next generation of bell ringers to follow in his footsteps.

His work as a bell ringer has seen him travel across the UK from Chester to as far north as Dumfries in Scotland.

On what keeps him at it after 54 years, Paul said the reason is simple.

“I can go anywhere in the country and ring church bells.”

Now he plans to join the retired bell ringers’ group and ring church bells to his heart’s content.