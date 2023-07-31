On Saturday (July 29) North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to a house fire in Scarborough.

Station manager Tony Walker said at the time: "Crews from Scarborough have dealt with a serious house fire in Scarborough.

"The crew used hose reels and breathing apparatus to bring the flames under control.

"There were no injuries reported.

"An investigation into the cause is now underway.

"Your fire service working hard to keep you safe."