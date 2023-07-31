North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public's help to locate Tyler Cammish.

Tyler who is 28-years-old was last seen in Scarborough town centre on Saturday (July 29). Officers believe that she could now be is in the South Cliff area of Scarborough and they are currently carrying out extensive enquires to try and locate her.

Tyler was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket, cream joggers and slippers with a cheetah print on them.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Tyler’s welfare. Officers are asking for anyone who may have seen Tyler, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact them immediately.

Anyone who has seen Tyler, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-30072023-0304 when passing information.