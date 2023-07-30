York Rescue Boat say they have been called out by North Yorkshire Police at 7.37pm tonight (July 30) to a concern for safety incident on the bridge over the A1237.

A spokesperson for the rescue boat said: "Our lifeboat provided safety cover whilst police working with Yorkshire Ambulance and North Yorkshire Fire Service brought the incident to a safe conclusion with the person involved now receiving appropriate care."

A police spokesperson said: "The incident has now been brought to a safe conclusion.

"At 7.24pm this evening we received several reports of a person in distress on the A1237.

"Officers attended along with the Fire Service and the Ambulance Service.

"The person in distress is now in the care of officers and receiving the appropriate help and support.

"The A1237 is now open again, we would like to thank members of the public for their patience."