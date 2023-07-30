Only about a third of people with significant visual impairment are employed.

MySight York provides employment advice tailored to each individual, including interview practice, support sessions, action sessions and help on creating CVs.

The new service, which runs alongside MySight's existing services including Talking Space counselling service and befriending for people living in York, is funded by the Thomas Pocklington Trust.

Dom Tooze, MySight York employment adviser said: “At MySight York we’re passionate about empowering and equipping people to live well with sight loss.

"For many, living well includes employment. We’re excited to be delivering this service, in partnership with Thomas Pocklington Trust, so that more people with sight loss in the region can move towards this.”

After a visit to MySight in Merchantgate, central York, Ms Maskell said: “Everybody faces huge challenges looking for work but for people with sight loss there are additional barriers that need to be overcome.

"It was great to meet Dom and the Team at MySight York and hear about the work they are doing, helping people with sight loss.

“The support is tailored to their individual needs. Above all, the project gives people the confidence to be able to apply for jobs.”

She said people with sight loss are more likely to experience economic and social deprivation and the economy is missing out on their skills and talents. They can also face barriers getting meaningful employment.

“MySight York not only recognises this but helps break down those barriers allowing people to reach their full potential,” she said.