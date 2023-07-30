The city’s neighbourhood area team have published photos of the three bikes that have come into their hands. They do not know the bikes’ owners.

They urge anyone who recognises any of the bikes to contact them by ringing 101 or emailing SNAyorkcity@northyorkshire.police.uk.

The force strongly recommends that all cyclists have their bikes security marked with invisible marks that enable police to identity ownership if the bike is stolen. It regularly holds free public cycle marking sessions. It also advises other anti-theft measures.