Their party took several steps to reopen the station on Towthorpe Road when it controlled City of York Council. Labour took over control in the local elections last May.

Cllr Hollyer, who represents Haxby and Wigginton said: "There is only one thing that remains to be confirmed, which is the outstanding amount granted by central government towards the construction costs, which are currently estimated at around £22-£23 million.

“Therefore, it is disappointing that York's Labour and Conservative groups refused to add their weight to our calls for urgent clarification and confirmation that HM Government are still supportive of this project."

The current council leader Cllr Claire Douglas said during the election campaign Labour was fully behind the proposal, but was not convinced about the station’s location.

She pledged a speedy review to see if it would be possible to site it in a place more integrated with local transport.

The Conservatives also backed the proposal and supported the Towthorpe location.

Together with his fellow Lib Dem councillors for Strensall, Haxby and Wigginton, Cllr Hollyer launched a bid to get the public to sign their letter at Haxby Carnival.

Addressed to York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy and copied to the transport secretary Mark Harper and rail minister Huw Merriman, the letter says work has been underway to reopen the station since 2020.

“City of York Council have been working in partnership with Network Rail and the Department for Transport (DfT) to get the plans to the advanced pre-construction stage it is now at.

"Indeed, planning permission is expected to be submitted by Network Rail in early autumn, the project is on time, and is scheduled for completion in 2024; in line with the DfT’s original specified timeframes,” the letter says.

“We have been really pleased to see cross-party support, including your own efforts, for this vital local amenity, which would be a game changer for connectivity for our area and for our residents.

"We feel that we have done everything in our power as local councillors to ensure that City of York Council has prioritised this project, despite heavily constrained local authority budgets.

"We are now looking forward to your own continued efforts within Government to push for the release of this funding which is critical for the project.”

The letter is also copied to David Hughes, director general of the rail infrastructure group.