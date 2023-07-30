The breeding programme was only opened to the public in April but the squirrels have not wasted any time settling in.

Their specially built enclosure in the North Yorkshire arboretum has provided them the perfect sanctuary to thrive in.

The four babies have been born to two mothers, Holly and Hazel, both of which arrived at the arboretum in winter.

The little kits have begun venturing outside their nest box for the first time.

John Grimshaw, director of the arboretum, explained that the best times to see the red squirrels was early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

He said: "It's been absolutely amazing to see how quickly they have settled in.

"We only received the red squirrels in December and it was only in April that we opened up their enclosure.

"We just can't believe how unfazed the squirrels are by people walking through the enclosure.

"They just go about their business running around the walkways, weaving in between feet.

"It's a wonderful immersive experience being able to come and meet them in such a peaceful environment."

Ben Paterson, the red squirrel officer at the arboretum, explained how surprised the staff are at the speed of the breeding.

He said: "We really didn’t know if they would, so this is wonderful.

"The kits will eventually go on to other facilities, ensuring that there’s a viable population of captive Red Squirrels to use in reintroduction projects in future.

Read more

Stockton mum delighted as son's 'do not resuscitate' order lifted

MPs question decision to move Treasury to Darlington

Wilkinson's Cafe in Teesside to hold free guinea pig event

"In the meantime, come and enjoy them here."

The Yorkshire arboretum plans on educating people about the challenges grey squirrels cause for red ones, trees and woodlands.

To visit the red squirrel enclosure please book here.