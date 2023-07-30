Participants in the 2023 York Relay for Life are reaching the end of their 24-hour marathon at York RI in Hamilton Drive, Acomb.
Since 12 noon yesterday they have been taking it in turns to walk round and round the sports centre's rugby pitch.
They are celebrating a year's fund-raising for Cancer Research UK as well as remembering those they have lost to cancer.
All night, candles of hope burned alongside the track as members of the 17 teams alternated in the walk.
Read more to find out more about their work and how they were entertaining themselves when not walking.
The relay ends at 12 noon today.
