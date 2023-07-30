The fire crews are liaising with police over a third fire whose cause has yet to be established.

At 9.21 yesterday evening, they were called to Foxwood Park, which is used by local children and dog walkers. Pieces of wood had been set alight. Acomb firefighters extinguished it.

An hour earlier, their Scarborough colleagues had had to deal with a larger fire in woodland near Cayton Bay. Again, it had been started deliberately.

Just after midnight Acomb firefighters were back in action, this time with colleagues from York, putting out a car fire outside flats in Thoresby Road, Acomb. They have yet to confirm how the fire started and are talking to police about it.