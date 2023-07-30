NORTH Yorkshire firefighters had to turn out twice last night to deal with fires started by people who left them burning unattended.
The fire crews are liaising with police over a third fire whose cause has yet to be established.
At 9.21 yesterday evening, they were called to Foxwood Park, which is used by local children and dog walkers. Pieces of wood had been set alight. Acomb firefighters extinguished it.
An hour earlier, their Scarborough colleagues had had to deal with a larger fire in woodland near Cayton Bay. Again, it had been started deliberately.
Just after midnight Acomb firefighters were back in action, this time with colleagues from York, putting out a car fire outside flats in Thoresby Road, Acomb. They have yet to confirm how the fire started and are talking to police about it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here