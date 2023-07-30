A 74-year-old man last seen yesterday morning in a Scarborough care home has been found safe and sound.
North Yorkshire Police reported at 4.15pm that Christopher Shepherd had been found by Cleveland Police.
They thanked everyone who responded to their public appeal for help to find him.
