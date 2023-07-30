Christopher Shepherd has a habit of travelling long distances by bus as well as walking around Scarborough.

He was last seen in the seaside town by staff at a care home there at 11.15am. Since then no-one has seen him.

Police have been carrying out their own inquiries to try and find him and have now issued an appeal for the public to help them.

Christopher is about six foot two inches high, of slim build and has a beard. When he was last seen, he had Navy black trousers, a navy-blue jumper with a cream stripe and a parker jacket.

He has been known to travel to Whitby, Middlesbrough and Northallerton by bus.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-29072023-0473 when passing information.