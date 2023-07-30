Laws across the UK dictate when a child must use a booster seat and when they may be exempt from this rule.

Many parents find these rules confusing with some misunderstanding parts of the legislation.

This is why we have decided to answer some of the most commonly asked legal questions about child car seats.

What is the law around child seats for cars in the UK (Canva) (Image: Canva)

What is the law for child car seats and when can my child sit in the front seat using a booster?





UK law dictates that children must use booster seats until they are 12 years old or are taller than 4ft 5in, according to the Gov.UK website.

However, it is recommended by some that you keep children under 4ft 11 in car seats as this is the legal requirement in other countries like Ireland and Germany.

For those wanting to put their child in the front seat of their car with a booster seat, the law also states that only those aged 12 and over or 135cm and over can sit in the front.

Do I need a child car seat in a taxi, minicab or Uber?





Many parents are under the impression that the taxi driver will be fined if their child is not seated in a car seat when travelling using these services.

Despite this, the law states that children under the age of three can travel without a child seat or seatbelt in a taxi but only if they are in a rear-facing seat.

It is recommended though that parents sit their child next to them and bring their own seat.

Children aged three and above also don't need to use a booster seat in a taxi as long as they are using an adult seatbelt.

Children are not required to have a child seat in taxis and Ubers but it is recommended (Canva) (Image: Canva)

When can my child sit in a forward-facing booster seat in a car?





As per the law, children must sit in rear-facing car seats until they're 15 months old.

However, extended rear-facing child seats are becoming popular for parents wanting to keep their children in these seats for longer.

It has been shown that these seats are safer during crashes with them lasting children all the way up to the age of 4.