The scam merchants have stuck fake QR codes around the signs in the car parks in the city centre. They claim to be from the company that works with the local authority. But instead of helping drivers pay their parking fees, they take the unsuspecting user to a third party site that sets up an arrangement to take money from them every day.

North Yorkshire Police warn everyone to always check QR codes and not to use any displayed at the car parks.

Council officers have already been round the car parks removing the QR codes but the fraudsters are persistent.

The usual methods of paying car parking fees in York are by cash using the machines on the site or through a parking app on a smart phone.