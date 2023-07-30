Each week a different member of the monastic community of Ampleforth Abbey will delve into an insightful topic for a quarter of an hour.

The podcast channel 'The Ampleforth Abbey' podcast aims to bring out a new episode of 'Home Retreat' every week.

The monks hope to provide a small period of reflection for people to enjoy in their hectic lives.

The monks in North Yorkshire have watched the rise of wellness retreats and podcasts with interest.

After the success of posting 'Home Retreat' episodes on Youtube, they thought the next step would be conquering the global streaming markets.

By making the successful show a podcast they hope it will be a more accessible format.

Abbot Robert Igo, head of Ampleforth Abbey monastic community, said: "It’s great to connect with new and evolving audiences and we believe the podcast will allow us to bring peace and spiritual guidance to listeners across the globe."

The abbey has been home to an enclave of Benedictine monks since 1802.

The podcast will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts every week.

The monks hope that the daily dose of tranquillity will become a hit across the world.

Currently, visitors also have the opportunity in one of the 29 rooms available at the Retreat Centre.

The abbey's extensive grounds form part of the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty at the foothills of the North York Moors National Park.

There is a major renovation ongoing to build a new Visitor Centre Experience, tea room and gift shop.

The monks hope to open the centre during the spring of 2024.