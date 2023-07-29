Two young girls from York who went missing yesterday have been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal to help find the two 12-year-olds early this morning.
The two girls had not been seen since midday yesterday.
At lunchtime today, officers announced the girls had been found safe and well and thanked the public for their help.
