Lacie and Chelsea have not been seen since midday yesterday, 21 hours ago. They are both aged 12 years.

Police are urging anyone who sees them, knows where they are, or has seen them in the since midday to contact them urgently.

Lacie was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and black leggings. She has Long brown hair.

Chelsea was last seen wearing a yellow crop top, with a black teddy bear style jacket, black leggings with white stripes down the sides of the legs and trainers on. Chelsea has long ginger coloured hair that is curly.

Police are carrying out inquiries to find them but need the public's help.

Anyone who has seen them, or has information that could assist police, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-29072023-0070 for Lacie and NYP-28072023-0582 for Chelsea when passing information.