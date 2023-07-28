Louise Brown, 41, from the Fulford area, was last seen on Wednesday (July 26), at around 3pm in the Heslington Lane area of the city.

North Yorkshire Police says friends and family have attempted to contact Louise since she was last seen but have been unable to do so.

The force said Louise drives a white Susuki Swift with registration plate starting with ‘YB69’ which is no longer at her home address.

A police spokesperson said: "If you have seen this car or know its whereabouts, please contact us as a matter of urgency.

"This is completely out of character for Louise, and we are extremely worried for her welfare.

"Louise if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, whether that be your friends, family or police, we just want to know you are safe."

If you believe you have seen Louise or her car, please contact police by calling 101.

If you know Louise’s immediate whereabouts, please call 999.