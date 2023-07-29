We have dipped into our photo archive to bring you images of places and people of York from 40 years ago.

What do you remember of York back then?

We hope our photos jog your memory.

They include a photo of butcher's shop Wrights of York; the Co-op at Fulford that was put on the market in 1983, and the building of the Coppergate Centre, which also took place that year.

Wrights of York in 1983

Nationally, Margaret Thatcher won a landslide victory in the 1983 UK general election against Labour's Michael Foot, the wearing of seatbelts became mandatory and CDs went on sale for the first time.

The pound coin was introduced, the 13th James Bond film - Octopussy, with Roger Moore as 007 - hit cinemas, and the Brink's-Mat robbery took place.

The average house price in the UK was £23,000; a pint of beer cost 67p; 20 cigarettes would set you back £1, and a pint of milk was 21p.

