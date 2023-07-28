Meadowfest promises a whole day of epic street food and eclectic music across two stages, with a full list of incredible artists and musicians.

Headlining this year’s event is 90s pop sensation Chesney Hawkes alongside 12 support acts across two festival-sized stages including Abba Arrival, voted the UK’s best tribute band to the iconic Swedish pop group, Alchemy Live – A Tribute to Dire Straits, and crowd favourites HUGE – The UK’s Ultimate Party Band, who are returning by popular demand.

The full 12-hour line-up has been announced as: Malton School Soul Band; Graeme Hargreaves; Gary Stewart; The Caleb Murray Band; Alchemy Live – A Tribute To Dire Straits; The Alex Hamilton Band; Arrival – The Hits of ABBA; Alistair Griffin & Band; This House We Built; HUGE – The UK’s Ultimate Party Band; The Y Street Band; Chesney Hawkes – England’s One & Only.

In addition to the incredible line-up, there will be plenty of entertainment for the kids, from inflatables, rides and face painting to performances and workshops from the Be Amazing Arts team in the Creativi-tent! Expect a relaxed festival of uplifting sunshine bands, all-day feasting and dancing like no one’s watching.

Set in the beautiful riverside meadows just behind The Talbot in Malton, this magnificent picnic spot is a picture-perfect, natural amphitheatre boasting superb acoustics.

A spokesperson for Visit Malton, said: “We are absolutely delighted Chesney Hawkes is our headliner this year. We’ve chosen our acts to celebrate the 80s and 90s for this year’s Meadowfest, which we know will be music to everyone’s ears, and the line-up is set to be a huge hit with music lovers of Yorkshire.

“Meadowfest is one of our most-loved events each year, bringing amazing music, a fantastic party atmosphere, as well as delicious food and drink for the people of Yorkshire to enjoy.

“From The One and Only to Dancing Queen, we’re already looking forward to singing and dancing along to these iconic hits as the sun sets over our stunning riverside festival. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for our biggest year yet!”

Ticket holders can also come and go off site all day long to explore the wonders that Yorkshire’s Food Capital has to offer.

For more information about Meadowfest, visit : https://www.visitmalton.com/meadowfest