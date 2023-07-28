Police are seeking the public’s help after a moped was stolen in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the red Honda moped with registration number YA22 CJV was stolen from Huntington Road between 12pm and 5pm on Saturday, July 22, and was found the following day on Bell Farm Avenue.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers are asking for any information that could help us with this investigation.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
When passing information, quote the police reference number 12230137101.
