EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A19 south of York.
North Yorkshire Police say officers are at what they are describing as a minor crash on the A19 road just south of Escrick.
A police spokesman said: "The road will be closed between the Stillingfleet junction and the road into Escrick business park and road users are asked to follow an alternative route."
It follows an earlier crash to the north of the village which has now cleared.
Read next:
- New shop opens in York introducing a fun little character with a bit of a past
- York street voted one of worst for potholes reopens with a whole new look
- Plans for new bar restaurant at prime York site
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article