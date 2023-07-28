EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A19 south of York.

North Yorkshire Police say officers are at what they are describing as a minor crash on the A19 road just south of Escrick.

A police spokesman said: "The road will be closed between the Stillingfleet junction and the road into Escrick business park and road users are asked to follow an alternative route."

It follows an earlier crash to the north of the village which has now cleared.

