Wayne Chadwick is the taste of the town with his innovative YorkyPud Wrap and thriving YO1 radio station, a York Press media partner.

And the recipe for success looks set to continue, with son Stephen Chadwick getting the pudding business ‘ready for scaling up’ with extra venues in Leeds, Newcastle and elsewhere.

READ MORE:

Wayne created York Hogroast in 2004, opening a sandwich shop in Goodramgate. In 2009 a branch opened in Stonegate, followed by one in Chester in 2012, when the whole operation was rebranded The York Roast Co.

Gyles Brandeth and Alex Jones on their meaty assignment (Image: Pic supplied)

But Wayne and his partner wanted to create a new product and after several months of tests and trials in March 2017, the YorkyPud wrap arrived, promising quick preparation, delivery and a tasty meal.

READ MORE:

Wayne said: “We tried various fillings but essentially the simplest solution was staring at us. A Sunday lunch in a wrap.”

The YorkyPud has been trademarked but creating the wrap was more about process than a secret ingredient.

Sales have been amazing, Wayne continues, with the wrap now responsible for most of his sales.

“We went viral around the world in September 2017 and from that date we have never looked back. It was a roller coaster that has never ended. People tend to have us in their bucket list when they come to York. It has been a dream because the publicity that we realised was all free and would have cost millions had we paid for it.”

Wayne Chadwick with the Hairy Bikers (Image: Pic supplied)

A simple photo and posting on Facebook showing the wrap was the catalyst to media attention from TV, Radio, Newspapers and online.

READ MORE:

Wayne continued: “Thousands of people shared our post. We have 65,000 followers on Facebook alone, BBC Radio York videoed a wrap being made. The video ended up on the National BBC website and the last time I looked there were over 35 million views!”

Wayne and his YorkyPuds have also received many famous visitors such as actor Damian Lewis; snooker players Jimmy White, John Virgo and Steve Davis; singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, singers Matt Goss (from Bros) and local lad John Newman; tv presenters Jane McDonald and Greg Wallace, plus US star Janet Jackson who turned up with tv personality and producer David Gest.

Wayne said: “YO1 Radio has a celebrity studio next to our Low Petergate shop . When a celebrity comes into the shop we try and wheel them into the studio and vice versa!”

Such online and media attraction has created its own virtuous circle, with TV networks often keen for a catch up, especially when it is Yorkshire Day (Tuesday August 1).

“The Yorkshire pudding is critical for Yorkshire Day. It is renowned internationally as a product,” he said.

READ MORE:

Last week, Wayne appeared on GB News with presenter Eamonn Holmes, a second helping for Eamonn as he had interviewed Wayne when he was at Good Morning Britain. This also adds to appearances on shows such as Greg Wallace Big Weekend, the BBC One show and Loose Women.

Looking back on the day the YorkyPud went viral and the success that followed, Wayne added: “We had gold dust sprinkled on us.”