Joel Addyman, 20, died when he fell from a rooftop above High Ousegate in the early hours of November 23 last year, an inquest heard.

At the end of the hearing, the Addyman family gave a statement about their grief at losing Joel and thanked all the emergency services and medical staff for their work with their son.

They singled out PC Ashley Hardwick for his “calm and cool thinking” and because he “had put himself in harm’s way” to help Joel.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and hold you all in our prayers,” the statement said.

The inquest heard that PC Hardwick went to great lengths to persuade their son to come down safely.

Joel’s mother Bernie Addyman gave evidence that the family had tried to stop him leaving his home that night, fearing for his safety, and had twice paid off taxis he had engaged.

But the popular shift supervisor of the Fox and Roman pub in Tadcaster Road still left the family's Dringhouses home.

His mother followed him and again tried to persuade him to return home at a bus stop. But he made his way to the city centre via a third taxi.

Mrs Addyman followed him in her car, found him and dialled 999. Police arrived immediately at 4.10am, the inquest heard. Ambulance and fire and rescue service staff also attended.

Coroner Jonathan Leach heard that despite the efforts of several police officers Joel fell.

Ambulance staff took him immediately to York Hospital but Joel was declared dead later the same day from his injuries.

Medical evidence revealed he was more than four times the drink drive limit for alcohol.

The coroner read evidence that the 20-year-old had had mental health problems for more than a year. He had been receiving help from his GP and the community mental health team and had been treated more than once at York Hospital’s Accident and Emergency unit.

Joel's mental health “had not been helped by the lockdown and Covid,” the coroner said.

He also heard eye witness accounts from the police of how Joel had appeared immediately before his death. He made a finding of suicide.

“On the evidence, I am left with no alternative and that is my conclusion,” he said at the Northallerton inquest.

The inquest heard that a specially trained police negotiator was en route to the scene but was unable to arrive in time.

Many customers and others posted tributes to Joel on the pub's Facebook page after his death, speaking about his kind heart, how he always had time to have a word and other personal qualities.