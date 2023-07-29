Valentina Barresi has launched her new salon in Fishergate where she will be offering a range of brow treatments including shaping, tinting as well as a choice of semi-permanent options including nanoblading.

The 23-year-old already has a impressive CV having worked in the hair and beauty industry for several years, including spells as a freelance make-up, training in hairdressing and other beauty treatments. She also has a degree in media make-up, special effects and hair, and a PGCE teaching qualification.

Valentina said: "Semi-permanent make-up is something I have always wanted to do partially because I love the transformation from before to after, and also because I believe eyebrows can give you the ultimate confidence to wake up to."

She said she also held a level 3 in anatomy and physiology qualification and a level 2 in tattoo infection control. "This allows me to evaluate all aspects of the skin and control the appropriate risks that may be involved in the treatments I provide," she said.

Valentina Barresi

Valentina is based at Rascal to Gentleman, the new barbers on the corner of Fulford Road and Grange Street.

She said: "I am based in Fulford, York, with convenient shop-front parking.

"My treatment room is a welcoming calm space in which clients can comfortably receive consultations and treatments.

"I offer a range of days and times for appointments and work around clients' busy schedules."

She said people liked semi-permanent make-up because it was low maintenance. "You wake up with eyebrows or perfected eyebrows in which you would usually spend lots of time making sure that they are filled in correctly."

To find out more or book an appointment, contact Valentina via Instagram - @valentinaspmu

Prices start at £15 for a brow shape to between £300 and £350 for semi-permanent brows.

