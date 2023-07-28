As reported by the Gazette & Herald at the time, the town’s postal service first came to an end when the office’s host store Costcutter went into administration last August (2022).

Staff were informed of the closure via text message the day before it closed.

Since the sudden closure of the Post Office several attempts have been made to restore services to the market town.

A Post Office mobile van operated temporarily in the town last autumn but this later came to an end.

The Gazette & Herald reported last month (June) on a North Yorkshire Council public meeting in Helmsley that was attended by Post Office officials.

Scores of people turned out to support a campaign to reinstate post office services in Helmsley.

Helmsley resident and businesswoman Carolyn Frank told the meeting she was “disgusted that an award-winning and vibrant market town” had been left without “an essential service”.

She said that more than 100 independent businesses in the town needed access to both postal and banking services to stay open.

The meeting was told online banking was not an option for small and cash-based businesses, such as the town’s numerous cafes and takeaway, and with the town’s ageing population, access to cash remained paramount.

The Post Office has now secured the funds needed to establish a temporary part-time solution in Helmsley.

North Yorkshire Council’s representative for Helmsley, Cllr George Jabbour, said: “First, I would like to convey my gratitude to Post Office representatives and local residents for attending the North Yorkshire Council meeting that took place in Helmsley last month.

“Since then, Post Office officials, our local MP Kevin Hollinrake, Helmsley Town Council, other organisations and I have been working hard to find a solution to the situation we face.

“I am delighted to say that the Post Office has succeeded in securing the funds needed to implement a temporary part-time solution in Helmsley.

“This service is likely to be available to residents three days every week, for three hours on each of these days.

“Discussions are now taking place to find an appropriate location in Helmsley to host this temporary part-time solution.”

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, added: “After months of trying, I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to secure a temporary Post Office provision for Helmsley.

“George Jabbour and I will continue to work with Costcutter and the landlord and to press for a permanent solution.”