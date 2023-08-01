Land Registry figures suggest that house prices in York dropped in May by 1.1 per cent, which was greater than the Yorkshire average fall of 0.4 per cent.

This follows Land Registry figures which suggested a 1.2 per cent drop in York house prices in April, and a 0.5 per cent drop in March.

However, York estate agents at Indigo Greens and Hudson Moody said York property prices are not seeing an overall fall.

In fact, they say the latest Rightmove figures have shown that in the month of June, York had a 2.3 per cent growth in asking prices.

Emma Indigo, the director of Indigo Greens estate agents in St James Street, said: “York typically behaves differently from the rest of the region as we are a bit of a bubble.

“York saw a huge increase in house prices over recent years (more than other parts of Yorkshire) and this is now re-adjusting slightly, certainly not dropping.

“House prices in York are now levelling out rather than steeply increasing, which is good news.

“Demand from buyers is good and properties priced right are selling quickly. Vendors should continue to consider their listing price carefully to attract a sale.

“Rightmove reported that in June properties in York took on average 51 days to have an offer agreed.”

Ben Hudson, the director of Hudson Moody estate agents in Micklegate, added: “I think York is faring better than other areas of the country.

“We are currently static and not seeing either falls or rises but I accept compared to the post Covid boom prices have to be more realistic.”

Recent house price falls did not reverse the longer term trend, they argue, which has seen property prices in York grow by 3.4 per cent over the last year.

According to Rightmove, properties in York had an average price of £343,752 over the last year.

The majority of the sales in York were terraced houses, which sold for an average price of £335,755.

Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £342,299, with flats selling for £236,827.

Sold prices in York over the last year were eight per cent higher than the previous year, and 18 per cent up from 2020, which was £291,306.