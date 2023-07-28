READ MORE: Warning to drivers after second crash on major road out of York

 

A crash on the A19 south of the city between York and Selby at Escrick has now been cleared.

Earlier this afternoon there were reports of a crash on the A19 south of the city between York and Selby at Escrick with queueing traffic both ways near Skipwith Road.

But the crash has now been cleared and traffic is returning to normal.

Read next: 