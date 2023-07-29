Livestock farmer Rachel Hallos, NFU regional board chairman, has welcomed new Labour MP Keir Mather to his role and invited him out on farm.

Mr Mather won the seat in a by-election last week (July 17).

Mrs Hallos said: “This is a rural area with an economy underpinned by farming, and we are very much looking forward to discussing sector issues with Mr Mather very soon.

“Great pressures remain on some of our family farms, with rising costs for all and there is much we need to discuss to ensure the great farmers and growers of Selby and Ainsty continue delivering great British food for the county and beyond.”

The by-election followed the resignation of Nigel Adams, the MP for Selby and Ainsty since 2010.

Jennifer Costello, NFU West Riding county adviser, said: “I would like to congratulate Mr Mather on his appointment and we look forward to working with him at such a critical time for Britain’s food and farming industry.

“We will seek a meeting to discuss the pressing issues currently facing Yorkshire farmers and growers on issues like rural crime, supply chain fairness, support for all farm businesses including our uplands, infrastructure projects and ways we can improve sector energy resilience, among others.

“Yorkshire farmers and growers are ambitious, innovative and up for the challenge, but we need to see support for our businesses and our high animal welfare and environmental standards.

“We’ve always enjoyed constructive and open relationships with our members of parliament here and we look forward to that continuing with our new MP in Selby and Ainsty.”