Tickets for the show on August 11 are just £5 and all the proceeds from the evening will go to the Milton Rooms, which is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis by a team of dedicated trustees and volunteers.

Graeme Hargreaves, George Rowell, Jon Guest, Phil Hooley and Ian Collingwood will be playing for free on the night. Graeme is well known in and around the Ryedale music scene and his music, with Americana and Australian influences, is a blend of guitar-accompanied ballads and anthems with strong vocals.

George is an outstanding singer, songwriter, guitarist and music producer, now living and working in Ryedale, and Jon is one half of the ever popular vocal and guitar duo ‘Mooch’, and his gritty and sincere vocal style is backed by outstanding guitar rhythms to stunning effect.

Scarborough-based Phil is a singer-songwriter and founder of the alt country band The Woolgatherers, and is also busy as a solo performer, while Ian puts his own stripped-back acoustic stamp on his favourite songs from the world of folk, blues and Americana. Visit www.themiltonrooms.com to book a ticket.

September sees the launch of a strong and varied autumn line-up of shows at the Milton Rooms. Family misfortunes rear their head for Priscilla, Queen of Disasters on September 1 and BBC legend Bob Harris and music journalist Colin Hall tell the story of the Songs The Beatles Gave Away on October 6.

On September 21, TV presenter and passionate outdoors advocate Julia Bradbury is in conversation with Sarah Banks about her new book, Walk Yourself Happy, and the following day sees Marrakesh Express pay tribute to the legendary Crosby, Stills & Nash.

New events are being added all the time, so head over to www.themiltonrooms.com for the latest information and to book tickets. The upcoming shows include: August Friday, August 11: Taphouse Burnout. An evening of live music in aid of the Milton Rooms charity with five very talented local musicians, Graeme Hargreaves, George Rowell, Jon Guest, Phil Hooley and Ian Collingwood. 8pm.Tickets £5.

September Friday, September 1: Priscilla Queen of the Disaster. Join Susie, a mother of two boys, as she shares her hilarious story of becoming a mum, not knowing what she is doing and how she makes it through each day of parenting two boys with no instructions. Laugh along as Susie realises that parenting is nothing like she expected, highly unpredictable and nobody is getting it right, despite what social media may portray. 7.30pm. Tickets £10.

Thursday, September 21: Julia Bradbury in conversation with Sarah Banks.

Julia Bradbury is credited with revamping Sunday night primetime television on BBC1's Countryfile. Her passion is the outdoors and more recently, following her cancer diagnosis and surgery, she is dedicating her time supporting the benefits of healthy living and nature therapy. In association with Kemps Books, Julia will be talking about her newest book. Part self-help and part-memoir, Walk Yourself Happy explains the elemental link between health - both physical and mental - and the natural world. 7.30pm. Tickets £10, book and ticket £27 (book rrp £20).

Friday, September 22: Marrakesh Express – a tribute to the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. The Marrakesh Express are John Butler, Keith Buck, and Adam Ellis, who pay homage to the supergroup that was Crosby Stills and Nash. They came together in the late 1960s, the product of three very different bands. David Crosby came from The Byrds, Stephen Stills from Buffalo Springfield, in which he had worked with Neil Young, and Graham Nash hailed from England and The Hollies.

Marrakesh Express tell the story of the coming together, with music by Buffalo Springfield, The Byrds and The Hollies, interspersed with hits by CSN. 8pm. Tickets £14.

Thursday, September 28: Ryedale Blues Club welcomes Mojo Catfish, a Leedsbased Electric Blues Band. Versatile and talented, they play a range of powerhouse classic foot stompers, boogie woogies, Chicago blues and soulful ballads. 8pm.

Tickets £10.

Friday, September 29: Hilarity Bites Comedy Club. Featuring award winning Scottish comedian Daniel Downie, cheeky and charming comic Dominic Woodward and the host, stand-up and actor Aaron Twitchen. 8pm. Tickets £10.

October Friday, October 6: Bob Harris and Colin Hall – The Songs The Beatles Gave Away. BBC legend Bob Harris and author/music journalist Colin Hall host an intimate evening based around their mutual love and appreciation of The Beatles. In particular, they tell how Lennon, McCartney and, to a lesser extent, Harrison gifted their tunes to others. This is the story behind those songs, the hits, the misses and the demos that the group never released. 8pm. Tickets £20.

Saturday, October 7: The Original Britpop Experience – Marblehead Johnson.

Named after the classic Bluetones Britpop anthem, Marblehead Johnson pay tribute to the British Britpop music scene, playing songs from Blur, The Bluetones, Paul Weller, The Verve, Ocean Colour Scene, Supergrass, Pulp and Oasis. 8pm. Tickets: £15.

Sunday, October 8: An Afternoon with Charles Hanson. One of the UK’s best known auctioneers, Charles’s charismatic personality coupled with his stories from the sales room and his antics on TV’s Bargain Hunt, Flog It and Antiques Road Trip has the audience in stitches. Charles will be talking about his career, valuing audience items and auctioning some great tickets. 3pm. Tickets £10.

Sunday, October 15: The Vintage Vocalist. Join Paula Marie, The Vintage Vocalist, as she goes on a sentimental journey back to the golden age of song. She brings the music of the 1930s, 40s, 50s and 60s to life, performing golden hits from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Doris Day, Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland, Vera Lynn, Billie Holiday, The Andrews Sisters, Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Bobby Darin, Petula Clark, Helen Shapiro, Elvis Presley, The Carpenters and ABBA. 3pm.

Tickets £10.

Saturday, October 21: Eclipse Dance - Chris & Joanne Powell, Concert and Dance Organists. Ballroom, Latin American and Sequence Dancing. Chris Powell has firmly established himself as one of the UK’s premier entertainment organists and Joanne has been a full-time professional organist for more than 25 years. Doors 7pm, dancing 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Tickets £15, to book call 07508 876049.

Thursday, October 26: Ryedale Blues Club features Jed Potts & The Hillman Hunters. One of the best blues bands on the Edinburgh scene, they play classic 1950s and early 1960s American blues, delivered with passion and power, inspired by American greats from Freddie King to Howlin’ Wolf. 8pm. Tickets £10.

November Friday, November 3: Many Muden – An Evening of Magic and Comedy. Mandy Muden returns to The Milton Rooms with her hilarious comedy magic show. Her sensational appearances on Britain’s Got Talent and the 2022 Britain’s Got Talent Ultimate Magician won critical acclaim from both judges and public alike for a show packed with Mandy’s razor-sharp wit, magic tricks and plenty of mind reading.

8pm. Tickets £15.

*The Milton Rooms needs volunteers to help to keep things running smoothly. If you can spare some time to help, email info@themiltonrooms.com for more information.

Ends 28/07/23 Pictures: 1. Ian Collingwood, Taphouse Burnout 2. Julia Bradbury 3. Priscilla, Queen of the Disaster 4. Charles Hanson