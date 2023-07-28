A MAN has been charged following a series of break-ins in an East Yorkshire town.
Humberside Police say a 41-year-old man has been charged following a series of burglaries which took place between Sunday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 26 at commercial properties in Goole.
Sean Kelly, 41, of Kensington Gardens in the town has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and two counts of handling stolen goods.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (July 28).
It is reported that a man is believed to have broken into businesses, causing damage to doors and locks, stealing several items and a quantity of cash from within the properties.
