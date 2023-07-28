Visitors to a North Yorkshire stately are to be given the chance to take in its stunning surrounding views from the top deck of a bus.
While on board, visitors to Castle Howard, near Malton, will have the chance to sample quality food and drink.
This September, English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber will bring its reimagined 1968 Route Master Bus to the stately home.
Visitors will be treated to some of the much-loved wines.
The vintage bus will embark on a 200-mile journey from London to North Yorkshire, stopping at Castle Howard from September 14 to 17.
Nyetimber will be serving their world-renowned wines daily between 11am to 5pm, and offer tastings on the top deck on September 16 and 17.
Castle Howard’s head chef, Nathan Richardson-Kelly, has designed a tasting menu for a ‘Perfectly Paired Dinner’ served in the stately home’s Grecian Hall on September 14.
Castle Howard has been serving Nyetimber English sparkling wine since 2017.
For more information visit: castlehoward.co.uk
